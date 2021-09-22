Why was Naby Keita replaced at halftime during Liverpool’s win over Norwich?

Naby Keita was removed at halftime in Liverpool’s 3-0 League Cup win over Norwich City as a precaution, according to Jurgen Klopp.

Since joining the Reds in the summer of 2018, the Guinea international has battled a slew of injuries, but he’s had a strong start to the season and was once again outstanding against the Canaries.

Divock Origi and a Takumi Minamino brace guaranteed the Reds’ position in the fourth round, but the 26-year-old was pulled off at halftime, with teenager Tyler Morton replacing him.

With Harvey Elliott and Thiago Alcantara out with injuries, Klopp stated that Keita was brought off after picking up a knock at Carrow Road, as Liverpool did not want to take any additional risks with the midfielder.

He told Sky Sports, “Naby kicked into the turf in the first half.” “It has something to do with the capsular.

“I don’t believe it’s serious, but we didn’t want to take any chances,” she said. That is all there is to it.”

So far this season, Keita has made six appearances for Liverpool, scoring one goal.