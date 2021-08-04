Why was Anna Cockrell disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics 400m Hurdles final?

It has been determined that Anna Cockrell was disqualified from the women’s 400m hurdles Olympic final for running into the wrong lane.

Cockrell, who was competing in her first Olympics in Tokyo, appeared to come in seventh place in a race won by Team USA’s Sydney McLaughlin, who set a new world mark time of 51.46 seconds.

With a time of 51.58, Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad claimed silver, while Femke Bol of the Netherlands took bronze.

There was great misunderstanding as to why Cockrell was disqualified from the race because no formal notice was made and no evident violation appeared.

Cockrell stepped out of her lane during the race, which has now been confirmed.

The athlete had broken Technical Rule 17.3.1, which specifies that “each athlete should maintain within their designated lane from start to finish,” according to the official race listings on the Tokyo Olympics website.

“Three things I am glad for, in order: 1) I am alive,” Cockrell wrote in an Instagram post about her disappointment. 2) My family and friends are the most incredible sources of support I could wish for. 3) I was a finalist in the Olympic Games.

“Clearly, this was not the outcome I had hoped for. Despite my disappointment, I maintain a positive attitude. I know I made my family, city, and the 2019 version of myself, who had given up on happiness, proud.

“I promised you I’d be back after the NCAAs in 2019.” Now I’m saying the same thing. “We’re still fighting.”

d=“M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 This is a condensed version of the information.