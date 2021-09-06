Why was Andros Townsend ‘hoping’ for an Everton call after his discussion with Rafa Benitez?

After a phone contact from Rafa Benitez, Andros Townsend confessed he was ‘praying’ Everton will come calling this summer.

The winger played for the Toffees manager at Newcastle six years ago and has kept in touch with him via text in the intervening time.

When the Spaniard was announced as the next Blues manager, he called Townsend to say he’d be interested in doing a deal to bring him to Goodison Park if that was feasible.

The 30-year-old, who departed Crystal Palace last summer after five years at the club, was available on a free transfer and had received interest from Turkish heavyweights Besiktas, according to reports.

He confesses he was holding out for the Toffees as soon as he learned Benitez and Everton were interested in signing him.

“When he [Rafa Benitez] got the job, he called me and said: ‘I don’t know what I have at the club, I know you’re out of contract, if you can, be patient and I’ll assess the situation and I’ll be back in contact,’” Townsend said in an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday as he attended the McDonald’s Fun Football Festival in the city center on Saturday.

“When Rafa Benitez said that, and he’s a manager you had great success with at Newcastle, and now he’s got Everton Football Club behind him, I was procrastinating as much as possible, begging for the phone to come.

“Thankfully, everything arrived, and I flew down and completed my medical and signature as quickly as possible. It was fantastic for me.”

Townsend, who made his professional debut for Tottenham more than a decade ago, joined Everton for the first time this summer.

The immensely experienced wideman, who turned 30 in July, says he was surprised to hear of the Blues’ interest, but believes the trade is a ‘no-brainer’ for both parties.

When asked if Everton had contacted him before this year, he tells The Washington Newsday, “It was absolutely new, completely out of the blue.”

"Probably the same as everyone else." I was a little taken aback. We're used to Everton spending a certain amount of money on players, such as $30 million or $40 million.