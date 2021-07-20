Why Rafa Benitez’s signing of Andros Townsend makes perfect sense

Rafa Benitez has been pursuing Andros Townsend for five years.

As Newcastle manager, the England winger was the hill he was willing to die on, battling with club executives in January 2017 as he urged them to engineer a loan deal for the Crystal Palace signing that the Magpies claimed they couldn’t afford.

It was the first evidence of strife in a relationship that would soon fall apart before he left for China, prompting shouts of anger from his followers.

Townsend and Benitez enjoyed a perfect relationship during the brief time they worked together in 2015.

By encouraging him to play in a more forward position while retaining discipline and tactical shape, the Newcastle manager helped him earn an England return.

Townsend recalls having “30 to 40 minute conversations” with Benitez, during which he soaked up the manager’s vast expertise and tweaked his game to get the most out of himself. A kindred spirit who wants to learn and grow even as he nears the conclusion of his career carries obvious appeal for a football fanatic like the Spaniard.

And he’ll put his faith in himself to bring the best out of Townsend, who he knows is still one of the top ball-handlers in the Premier League. Despite the fact that it is not a Hollywood deal, it fits Benitez’s theory of signing competent players who can fit into a defined system and lead to success rather than extraordinary ones who may require tactical attention.

It’s a classic Benitez move. When he was at Newcastle, he went to great lengths to convince the club to recruit Salomon Rondon, who had performed admirably but not spectacularly for West Brom.

From the club’s money men, who privately railed against the “worst deal, financially,” the club had done in Mike Ashley’s squad, to supporters, who claimed Benitez must be recruiting from his C, D, or even E list of targets, everyone questioned him.

But Rondon was at the top of Benitez's wish list because he was bringing in the proper people who would fit in with his management style and who had something to prove.