Why ONE: NextGen II Could Be One Of The Best Cards In 2021

ONE: NextGen II may not have the star power of other cards, but there are compelling reasons why it might be one of the year’s top events.

In any combat sport, prove-yourself bouts are always entertaining to watch since making the most of these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities might propel them into the main event stage.

This is the prize for Zhang Chunyu, Dovydas Rimkus, Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, and Yurik Davtyan, who will compete for a berth as alternates if one of the competitors from the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix quarterfinals withdraws.

Zhang of China will compete against Rimkus of Lithuania in the Singapore-based promotion’s perennially loaded featherweight kickboxing division.

The fight between Nattawut and Davtyan has a little more on the line, as a win over Davtyan might put him in a title eliminator with Giorgio Petrosyan for a shot at inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing champion Superbon Banchamek down the road.

Nattawut has previously lost to Petrosyan twice, but the latter is coming off a spectacular KO loss to Superbon via head kick in their bout at ONE: First Strike, and will need to prove he is still the world-beater he is currently renowned for.

Tang Kai and Yoon Chang Min, two of the best featherweight fighters in the world, will fight in the co-main event in what might be another title eliminator.

Both boxers are accomplished finishers, with a combined 15 knockout or submission victories.

Tang also has a seven-fight winning streak under his belt, the most recent of which was a first-round KO victory over Ryogo Takahashi, the same opponent who gave Min his first career loss.

Min avenged his defeat to Takahashi by forcing Ma Jia Wen to submit two minutes into the opening round via rear-naked choke.

As Thanh Le prepares to defend his featherweight title against Garry Tonon at the rescheduled ONE: X event, the winner between Tang and Min may require both of them to grow eyeballs in the back of their skulls.

Rittewada Petchyindee faces No. 1 ranked bantamweight Saemapetch Fairtex in the main event, giving him a difficult task for his promotional debut.

In early October, the 25-year-old southpaw fighter stated that his goal is to establish himself as one of the most accomplished fighters in the promotion by competing in both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

