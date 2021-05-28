Why Mike Tyson Despises the Hulu Series Based on His Life

Mike Tyson was destined to be the subject of a Hollywood biography because of his eventful life both inside and beyond the boxing ring.

Since his debut in 1985, the 54-year-old icon has remained one of the sport’s most renowned faces, earning the nickname “Iron Mike” for his pugilistic brilliance.

Tyson’s life and career will be the subject of two films, one of which he enthusiastically supports and the other of which he is adamantly opposed.

Trevante Rhodes, who starred in the film Moonlight, has been cast as the sportsman in an eight-episode Hulu series. Iron Mike is the title of the next series, which will be executive produced by Steven Rogers, who created the Oscar-winning picture I, Tonya.

Tyson is not only uninterested in the project, but he has also spoken out against it.

“Hulu’s announcement to do an illegal mini-series of the Tyson narrative without remuneration, though disappointing, isn’t shocking,” Tyson wrote on Instagram when Iron Mike was revealed in February.

“How Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misuse of the Tyson life story is exemplified by this announcement, which comes on the heels of social inequities in our country.

“After everything that happened in 2020, Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences. The official Mike Tyson tale is in the works and will be announced in the coming days.”

Within weeks, it was announced that Oscar winner Jamie Foxx had signed on to feature in a biographical series titled Tyson.

Tyson has given his entire support to the series, which will be directed by Antoine Fuqua and executive produced by Foxx and Martin Scorsese.

Tyson, who became boxing’s youngest ever world heavyweight champion at the age of 20 in 1986, said of the project in a statement: “I have been looking to convey my narrative for quite some time…

“I am excited to work with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the rest of the creative team to provide audiences a series that not only captures but also inspires and entertains my professional and personal journey.”

It was first revealed in 2014 that Foxx will play Tyson in a feature film, but the decision to go through was made in the end. This is a condensed version of the information.