Why Kostas Tsimikas is well-positioned to fill Andy Robertson’s shoes as Liverpool prepare to make a Premier League push.

This week, all eyes will be on Kostas Tsimikas, who is expected to make his Premier League debut in Liverpool’s season-opening match against Norwich City.

The left-back spent the majority of the previous season on the bench, with Andy Robertson starting all 38 league games for the Reds.

If Liverpool’s defense had not been hampered by injuries elsewhere, the Greek star would have received more game time, but as a result, Jurgen Klopp was forced to play seasoned players like Robertson on a regular basis to support inexperienced colleagues around him.

Robertson’s ankle ligament injury on Sunday, on the other hand, will keep him out for at least three to four games, giving Tsimikas his chance to shine in a string of challenging games.

The former Olympiacos winger has already made an impression in a number of pre-season games this summer, most notably on Monday night when he was a lively presence up and down the left flank, ending his outstanding performance with an assist for Roberto Firmino.

Tsimikas’ strong recent pre-season performances have allayed initial concerns about Robertson’s injury, with the belief growing that he has what it takes to fill in for him. It’s likely that Liverpool’s backroom staff were always confident in him, and that’ll be one of the reasons Michael Edwards and his recruitment team identified him as a suitable target to sign ahead of the lasses.

The left-back had a decent five assists across all competitions during his last full season with Olympiacos, but he had an Expected Assist (xA) total of 6.77, indicating he was unlucky not to have closer to seven assists based on the quality of opportunities he created.

For instance, in the Premier League previous season, Robertson had an xA of 7.35, which was boosted by taking a large amount of Liverpool’s set-pieces while playing in a tougher environment.

Tsimikas also put up some outstanding underlying figures for Olympiacos in that final season, averaging 4.11 dribbles, 2.61 progressive runs, and.