Why is Rafa Benitez interested in bringing Vitaliy Mykolenko to Everton to replace Lucas Digne?

Everton are interested in signing Dynamo Kiev’s Vitaliy Mykolenko as a left-back.

The 22-year-old could potentially replace Lucas Digne, who was recently benched for two games by Rafael Benitez before being ruled out of Thursday’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea due to sickness.

The Frenchman’s exit would almost certainly help fund the purchase of Mykolenko, whose fee is anticipated to be in the region of £20 million.

Mykolenko, while being only 22, is already a full Ukraine international and has been a vital player for Dynamo both domestically and in European competition since his debut in 2017.

His performances during that time have led to him being connected with a number of large European teams, including Manchester United, who were rumored to be close to signing him before signing Alex Telles instead in the summer of 2020.

He has a different profile from Digne in terms of appearance. At 5ft11in, he stands higher and appears to be more forceful in the defensive parts of the game, which will no likely appeal to Benitez.

He had a 70 percent defensive duel success rate last season. Digne’s success rate last season was far lower, at only 58 percent.

However, the Everton striker has an advantage in terms of attacking returns, thanks to the fact that he took several of the Blues’ set-pieces. Last season, he had seven assists on a nearly identical Expected Assist (xA) total.

Mykolenko has three assists so far this season, compared to only two last season, a decent return on his total xA of 2.77.

However, as we’ve seen with Digne this season, his low return could be due to the role he plays in the Dynamo team, where he’s expected to pick and select when to attack rather than charging up the line with every attack.

The age gap between the two players is also significant. Mykolenko is six years Digne's junior, and Everton fans have been clamoring for the club to become more efficient in the transfer market for years. One possibility is to profitably sell players in their peak and replace them with younger prospects.