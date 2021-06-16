Why is it unlikely that Liverpool will consider Kalvin Phillips for a summer transfer?

In England’s opening Euro 2020 match against Croatia at Wembley, an unlikely star emerged, with Kalvin Phillips being regarded as the team’s best performer.

Over the course of 90 minutes, the Leeds United midfielder contributed the game’s winning goal while displaying a well-rounded midfield showing with and without the ball.

Phillips’ impressive performance kept Jordan Henderson on the bench; the Liverpool captain, who is still recovering from injury, was not needed against Luka Modric’s players, thanks in part to Phillips’ ability.

Given that Liverpool are said to be looking for a midfielder following Gini Wijnaldum’s recent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, fans are understandably speculating about Phillips.

Links have recently surfaced with Florian Neuhaus, but Phillips is another player who is thought to be comparable to the style of midfielder Jurgen Klopp prefers.

Phillips, who is still 25 years old, is on the brink of the age bracket that the Reds normally use when bringing in new players, and he’s also highly adaptable.

Since Marcelo Bielsa took over at Elland Road, the Englishman has played as a no.6, no.8, and even a centre-back, with Gareth Southgate remarking, “Kalvin is a guy who is so understated.” Being able to work with his coach and having spent a season in the Premier League would have given him confidence, but he possesses all of the necessary qualities.”

Klopp would love such adaptability, but when looking at the Leeds academy graduate’s on-field activities, he appears to be more defensive than offensive.

His underlying performance figures are great when it comes to pressuring opponents, making interceptions, blocks, and tackles, but any new player who joins Liverpool may be expected to have greater attacking intent.

The typical Reds match sees Klopp’s team dominate the proceedings while looking to score. The summary comes to a close.