Why is it referred to as Euro 2020 rather than Euro 2021?

Following the postponement due to the Coronavirus epidemic, Euro 2020 will finally take place this summer, a year after it was initially scheduled.

The tournament’s qualification began in March 2019, with the delayed play-offs scheduled for November 2020.

Roberto Martinez’s Belgium qualified for the tournament as early as October 2019, after coasting to qualification from qualifying Group I.

The coronavirus epidemic offered numerous challenges, and Euro 2020 was no exception. UEFA insisted on keeping the name because it “keeps the competition’s concept.”

However, marketing and branding materials had already been issued prior to the global lockdowns, with more products on the way.

“It will also serve as a reminder of how the entire football family rallied together to respond to the unusual conditions of the COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the difficult times that Europe, and the globe, had to face in 2020,” UEFA stated in a statement.

“This decision is in line with UEFA’s goal to make UEFA EURO 2020 environmentally friendly and waste-free.

“By the time the event was postponed, a lot of branded stuff had already been prepared. The destruction and reproduction of such things would have resulted from a naming change for the event.”