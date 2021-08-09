Why is Everton’s transfer spending limited by Financial Fair Play whereas Man City may spend freely?

With Manchester City reportedly pursuing Harry Kane for even more money after spending a British transfer record £100 million on Jack Grealish, many Evertonians are left scratching their heads about their own club’s lack of spending so far this summer due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Everton have recruited three new players, Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, and Demarai Gray, for a total sum of less than £2 million, after appointing Rafa Benitez as their new manager last month.

The author of The Price of Football, football finance specialist Kieran Maguire, explains why the Blues’ finances are so tight this window.

“If you look at Everton’s records over the last few years, they’ve experienced big losses,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“While I believe Farhad Moshiri has the financial means to spend, I believe they are unable to do so.

“Financial Fair Play puts a lot of restrictions on them” (FFP).

“They’ve benefited from some extremely lucrative sponsorship deals from Alisher Usmanov’s empire, which have allowed them stay within FFP, but eventually that catches up with you, and they’re now in a position where they have almost no wriggle room.”

When it comes to the contemporary elite in English football, some Everton supporters, particularly the older generation, may not like the term “the big six,” but in terms of revenue, the half-dozen clubs threatening to join the breakaway European Super League are, at least for the time being, operating on a different level than the Blues and the majority of the division.

“Even in a successful season, Everton’s matchday income is probably around £17-18 million, compared to £80 million for Liverpool and £100-120 million for Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United,” Maguire stated.

“They are off to a slow start this season, and they have committed to a number of large-scale player additions, as well as the wages that come with them.

“I believe they need to get individuals off the wage bill before they can bring others in, which has made an already difficult process even more onerous.

“By no means are they the only club in this scenario. There.” The summary comes to a close. ”