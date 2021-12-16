Why Did Urban Meyer Lose His Job? The Jaguars’ decision was influenced by Josh Lambo’s kicking, bar video, and Tim Tebow’s signing.

Urban Meyer was fired as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach after only 13 games on the job. Given Meyer’s multiple blunders during his lone, terrible NFL season, the news isn’t exactly surprising.

Meyer was fired just hours after former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer kicked him in the thigh during warmups one day. Meyer had a run-in with wide receiver Marvin Jones on Saturday, according to NFL Network, who had to be persuaded to return to the club facility and had a heated altercation with the coach.

Both coaches and players in Jacksonville’s locker room were tense. Despite the team’s terrible performance, Meyer told his assistants in a staff meeting that they were losers and he was a winner, according to NFL Network.

All of those occurrences have only been recorded within the last week. They don’t even take into account the issues that surrounded the team before to the start of the 2021 season.

Some in the league thought Meyer’s plan to hire Tim Tebow as a tight end was a publicity ploy, and the former quarterback didn’t make the team.

On Feb. 10, Meyer recruited Chris Doyle as the director of sports performance, but Doyle resigned a few days later. Doyle was fired from the University of Iowa’s football program in June 2020 after being accused of making racist remarks and abusing Black athletes.

Meyer's most public humiliation came from nowhere and was captured on tape for all to see. Meyer's video showing him getting close to a young woman dancing at his Ohio bar went viral. Meyer was in Ohio after travelling home separately from the squad following that week's "Thursday Night Football" loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Meyer was obliged to apologize to his teammates as a result of his embarrassment. Jaguars owner Shad Khan stated that the coach needed to earn the Jaguars' trust, which he did not appear to do in the following two months.

