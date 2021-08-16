Why did Liverpool opt for a loan arrangement for the 28-goal striker?

Liverpool U23 coach Barry Lewtas has explained why Paul Glatzel was sent out on loan this summer.

After impressing for the U18s, the attacker was called up to Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad for pre-season in 2019, only to suffer a long-term knee injury in a friendly against Tranmere Rovers.

After recovering from his extensive rehab towards the end of last season, the striker is now expected to spend the remainder of the current season at Prenton Park.

It’s a pleasant break for Glatzel, who appeared to be on the verge of making his first-team debut after a 28-goal season for the academy side in 2018/19, which culminated in his winning the FA Youth Cup.

Lewtas explained why Liverpool chose to send him out on loan after returning to U23s action earlier this year and scoring four goals in the last four league games of the season.

“Paul has had some real hardship, and tragically, that tends to be the story sometimes when we talk about him, which is really awful for him,” he told the club website.

“There’s no doubt he’s played enough football to back up his talent, but he’s also missed a few games and dealt with injury issues.

“There was no doubt in Paul’s mind that he was ready for this next step, both physically and mentally.”

Jurgen Klopp recommended that Glatzel finish his recovery at Melwood with the first team after learning the nature of his injuries, underlining how highly regarded he is by the Liverpool coaching staff.

The 20-year-old attacker, whose parents are German, has represented both Germany and England at junior level and will be hoping to make an impact for Tranmere Rovers in League Two.

With Lewtas moving to a neighbouring club, he’ll also be keeping an eye on one of Liverpool’s academy stars, Glatzel, who has already started all three of Rovers’ competitive games this season.

“He’s gone to a terrific club in Tranmere Rovers, a nearby team as well, which is great for us because,” Lewtas continued.

