Why did Jurgen Klopp turn down Manchester United before accepting the Liverpool managership?

The departure of Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer serves as a reminder of what may have been for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Following their 4-1 defeat to Watford the day before, Liverpool’s bitter rivals parted relations with Solskjaer on Sunday, after the United manager had come under increasing pressure.

The 5-0 humiliation against the Reds at Old Trafford last month was part of the club’s one-win-in-seven league games slump, with Solskjaer’s side overpowered by Jurgen Klopp.

The German coach has said, though, that he previously turned down the chance to take over at Old Trafford because he didn’t have a connection with the club.

“Yes, Manchester United was interested a year or a year and a half ago, but it didn’t feel right,” he told Sky Sports.

“I couldn’t claim Man United wasn’t my club because it didn’t feel right,” he said.

Prior to Louis Van Gaal’s hiring as manager for the 2014/15 season, the Red Devils made such advances.

Klopp had won the Bundesliga title in 2012 and led Borussia Dortmund to the Champions League Final the following year.

The possible sliding doors moment was averted, though, since the now-Liverpool manager chose to stay at Dortmund for another season rather than come to Old Trafford, as ex-Reds striker Robbie Fowler said in 2019.

He said in the Mirror, “I did an interview with him a couple of years ago and he told me he turned down a couple of super-rich clubs following Dortmund.”

“One of them was almost certainly Manchester United, and the other was almost certainly Real Madrid, since he despised the way they were entirely concerned with financial interests.

“He said he loved Liverpool because the club and its fans had a good balance between the money needed to get to the top and the club’s history and identity.”