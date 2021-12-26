Why did 53,000 people see a Goodison Park game that Everton had never played in before, yet 10,000 people were locked out?

On Boxing Day 1920, 53,000 people packed into Goodison Park for a women’s football match, making it Merseyside’s largest audience of the festive season, outnumbering both Everton and Liverpool.

Everton is the first Premier League team to openly support #HerGameToo, a campaign to raise awareness of sexist abuse in and around sports. However, the club’s history of backing women’s football dates back over a century.

The bumper gate for the 1920 Boxing Day fixture, in which Dick, Kerr Ladies defeated St Helens 4-0, remained a world record for a women’s club game for over 98 years, until it was finally surpassed by the 60,739 who watched Atletico Madrid’s women lose 2-0 at home to their Barcelona counterparts at the Nou Camp.