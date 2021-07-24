Why David Moyes’ parallels to Tim Cahill, Wayne Rooney, and Athens bode well for Everton and Rafa Benitez

Is it possible that Everton has gone back in time? To be honest, the Toffees’ pre-season is starting to look eerily similar to the summer of 2004.

The Toffees had much going on as Usher, McFly, and The Streets dominated the music charts, the Shrek and Spiderman sequels grossed millions at the cinema office, and Greece stunned the world by winning the Euros.

The similarities between Everton’s current Premier League preparations and the build-up to a new campaign seventeen years ago make for fascinating reading…

Tim Cahill joined the Blues in a £1.5 million transfer seventeen years ago on Friday, the same amount Demarai Gray joined from Bayer Leverkusen for on Thursday.

Everton also brought in a free transfer back-up to boost the backline with the signing of Australian defender Eddy Bosnar during the same summer, and have done so again with the signing of goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Due to a lack of funds, the Blues’ transfer business came to an end with a £450,000 deal for former Crystal Palace striker Marcus Bent. Everton has millions of pounds to spend this pre-season, but they have spent it wisely, signing another former Eagles frontman, Andros Townsend, for nothing.

While the Toffees are far from being picked for relegation this season, as they were in the bleak build-up to the 2004-05 campaign, expectations are considerably lower than in prior years, maybe due to the Toffees’ economical business so far.

Any pessimism at the time quickly vanished, as we all know what happened afterwards…

Evertonians will consider Townsend and Gray good buys if they can have half the impact Cahill had.

At the age of 16, a big talent makes his Everton debut, but he could soon be on his way to Manchester United. Does this ring a bell?

Wayne Rooney made his senior debut against Tottenham in 2002, and two years later, after scoring a series of spectacular goals and demonstrating his world-class potential, he left the club for Old Trafford in the summer of 2004, with the Red Devils moving quickly to complete a £27 million deal after Newcastle had started the bidding at £20 million.

When he came on, Small became the youngest Everton player in club history.