Why are Liverpool’s owners FSG spending £600 million on a new team?

The Fenway Sports Group is about to add a fourth team to their inventory.

Liverpool’s American owners, who also own a controlling stake in the Reds, the Boston Red Sox (baseball), and Roush Fenway Racing (NASCAR), are expected to acquire the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL ice hockey) in a £629 million deal.

According to Sportico, a deal for the Penguins, who have won the Stanley Cup three times in the last five years and are one of the sport’s most successful teams on the ice, is nearing completion.

FSG has been on the lookout for more teams to add to their portfolio since the $750 million investment from RedBird Capital for 11% of the FSG business was completed back in March. According to reports, existing owner Mario Lemieux, as well as the organization’s senior leadership team, have been on the lookout for more teams to add to their portfolio ever since the $750 million investment from RedBird Capital for 11% of the FSG business was completed back in March.

FSG claimed at the time that the funds from Gerry Cardinale’s firm will be used to help with future growth, infrastructure initiatives, and portfolio creation.

“Over the years, Fenway Sports Set has been able to recruit a dedicated group of executives and partnerships seeking to compete for titles in the most tough and rewarding terrain,” according to a statement at the time.

“Our strategic collaboration with Gerry and the entire RedBird team will strengthen our capacity to pursue future development opportunities more quickly while maintaining the same level of selectivity that has served us so well in the past.”

Because of this prudence, FSG looked at a variety of sports clubs, including those in the NBA and MLS, with ambitions to expand into more European football teams in the future.

However, with NBA valuations skyrocketing and NFL prices far too expensive given the huge worth of the 32 franchises, the NHL became the focus of attention, and a market that chimes with what FSG already knows became accessible.

Pittsburgh, like Boston and Liverpool, is a large city with a strong sense of identity and a distinct sense of history, and the Penguins are capitalizing on it.