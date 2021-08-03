Who Will Take Home Gold At The Tokyo Olympics? Latest Medal Counts for the United States, China, and Russia, with the most golds

With less than a week left in the Tokyo Olympics, the US is running out of time to extend its gold-medal winning streak. The United States leads in overall medals, but China leads in gold medals at the Summer Games.

The United States leads the overall medal count with 72 after Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics. With 69 overall medals, China is right behind the Americans. The Russian Olympic Committee is in third place with 52 medals, followed by the United Kingdom with 43.

Host-nation Japan, which is hosting the Olympics, is ranked fifth with 36 medals.

China boasts far more first-place finishes than the United States, with 32 gold medals to its credit. The United States has 24 gold medals, whereas Japan has 19 gold medals.

With 14 gold medals, Australia is in fourth place. With 13 gold medals each, Russian Olympic Committee athletes and Great Britain athletes are tied for first place.

The United States leads all participating nations in Tokyo with 27 silver and 21 bronze medals. Both the Russian Olympic Committee and the Chinese Olympic Committee have won 21 silver medals.

Day 11 of the #Olympics Medal Count:

If the United States does not catch China in the battle for the most gold medals, it will be a significant upset. The United States entered the Olympics as -700 favorites to win the most gold medals. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, China now has -290 odds to win the most gold medals.

The United States has a +200 chance of outnumbering China in gold medals. Men’s and women’s basketball, women’s golf, and women’s water polo are all favorites to win gold medals for the United States.

The United States won 46 gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, far outnumbering the United Kingdom (27 golds) and China (26 golds). At the 2012 London Olympics, the United States won 46 gold medals versus China’s 38. In 2008, China earned 15 more gold medals than the United States.

In 2016, the United States won 121 medals in total. China came in second place with 70 medals.