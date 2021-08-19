Who Will Start For The Bears, Saints, 49ers, Broncos, and Patriots In Week 1 Of The NFL In 2021?

Several NFL teams have yet to name their starting quarterback for the 2021 season, despite the fact that there are only two exhibition games left on the schedule. As highly rated rookie quarterbacks show what they can accomplish in the preseason, a number of other quarterback situations could change.

In the second camp, the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers are participating. Andy Dalton will start the season ahead of Justin Fields, according to Bears head coach Matt Nagy. Coach Kyle Shanahan made it obvious at the outset of training camp that Jimmy Garoppolo was ahead of Trey Lance on the depth chart.

Will either rookie earn a spot in the starting lineup in Week 1? It’s unlikely, according to the betting odds.

Fields gets +190 odds to take Chicago’s opening snap of the season at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lance is a long shot to start, with odds of +250 to take the opening snap for San Francisco.

Fields had the most amazing preseason stat total of any quarterback selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In addition to his 33 yards on the ground and one rushing touchdown, the No. 11 overall choice went 14-20 for 142 passing yards and a touchdown. Lance only completed five of his fourteen throw attempts, but one of them was for an 80-yard touchdown.

After being selected 15th overall by the New England Patriots, Mac Jones is in a similar scenario. Jones has +250 odds to start in Week 1, while Cam Newton told reporters that coach Bill Belichick hasn’t said whether or not he’ll open the regular season at quarterback.

In Week 1 of the preseason, Jones and Newton had equal passer ratings. Newton had a 7-8 record in his first season with the Patriots.

The quarterback contests for the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos are more unpredictable. In New Orleans, Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill are battling for the job of replacing Drew Brees. Teddy Bridgewater was acquired by Denver, putting Drew Lock’s starting job in risk.

Winston, who has made 70 NFL starts in his career, is the -185 favorite to win the job. Hill took over as the starter after Brees missed four games last season, but in four years with the Saints, he has more rushing and receiving yards than throwing yards.

Lock is given the edge over Bridgewater as Denver’s second-round pick in 2019. In Week 1, Lock is a -175 favorite, while Bridgewater is a +125 favorite.

