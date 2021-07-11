Who will officiate the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy?

When England takes on Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday evening, Björn Kuipers will be in command.

He is a 48-year-old Dutchman who has been an international referee since 2006.

Kuipers will be in charge of his ninth UEFA final, which includes two Europa League finals (2013 and 2018) and the 2014 Champions League final against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Kuipers has previously served as a referee at two World Cups, in Brazil and Russia, as well as two European Championships, in 2012 and 2016.

Kuipers will referee the final for the fourth time at Euro 2020, having already officiated two group stages and Denmark’s 2-1 quarter-final victory against the Czech Republic.

The Dutchman also served as the fourth official for England’s 1-0 group stage triumph over Croatia, in which Phil Foden was sent off.

Kuipers was in charge when Italy defeated England 2-1 in the 2014 World Cup group stage in Brazil, although he has yet to referee either team in this tournament.

Kuipers was in charge when England won the Under-20s World Cup versus Venezuela in 2017, when current Three Lions squad member Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the game-winning goal.

He’s been branded “the world’s richest ref,” with a net worth of £11.5 million in 2016, courtesy to the Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo Kuipers, which sponsors Formula One driver Max Verstappen.

Sander van Roekel and Erwin Zeinstra, both from the Netherlands, will be his teammates, with Spaniard Carlos Del Cerro Grande as the fourth official and German Bastian Dankert as the video assistant referee (VAR).