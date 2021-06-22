Who will England face in the Round of 16 of Euro 2020? All possible opponents have been confirmed.

On Monday night, England confirmed their place in the Euro 2020 knockout stages without ever kicking a ball in their final group encounter.

Gareth Southgate’s side were beaten to a scoreless draw by Scotland, allowing Andy Robertson’s side to qualify against Croatia.

The Three Lions will meet the Czechs with the knowledge that the Group D rankings are far from certain, with their opponents barely ahead on goal difference.

Wembley will host the last group game once again, but this time it will be against the group leaders, who have three goals in their first two games and striker Patrik Schick in contention for the Golden Boot.

If England wins on Tuesday, they would finish first in Group F and play the group’s runners-up, which may be a frightening scenario.

Finishing second, however, will pit them against the Group E runners-up, probably the easier tie on paper. Depending on the outcomes, they could yet finish third and face a more fascinating opponent.

A win for the Three Lions tonight would ensure top spot in Group F and a tie with the group’s runners-up, which is now Germany. However, there is another group with a lot riding on it, and they might face holders Portugal or World Champions France in the following round, with Hungary being a long shot.

England vs. France, Germany, Portugal, or Hungary, Wembley Stadium, June 29, 5 p.m. K/O

If England drew tonight, they would finish second in Group E and face the group’s runner-up. Currently, that would be Slovakia, but their group has everything to play for, with Spain and Poland vying for a place. Depending on the outcomes, Sweden could fall to second place.

England vs Slovakia or Spain or Poland or Sweden, June 28, 5pm K/O, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

Croatia cannot overtake England in the table even with a win against Scotland as although the two sides would finish level on points, England would finish higher than the Croats on the head-to-head rule.

Scotland, though, could overtake England with a win but would first have to reverse a three-goal swing in the respective sidesâ€™ goal differences.

