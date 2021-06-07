Who will be the unlucky seven cut from England’s Euro 2020 team by Gareth Southgate?

Gareth Southgate faces some difficult decisions as he prepares to name his final 26-man squad for this summer’s European Championship on Tuesday.

The Three Lions meet Croatia in the World Cup semi-finals at Wembley in less than a week, but the ex-defender has yet to finalize his group due to the complex build-up.

Due to European cup final commitments, Southgate will not be able to work with a third of his 33-man provisional squad by the time he makes his Euro 2020 selections on Tuesday.

The fitness of Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, as well as the balance of his squad, are important considerations, especially given the depth at right-back.

Southgate took the late decision last week to name an expanded team rather than his 26-man roster, which he will now do ahead of the UEFA deadline on Tuesday.

On the eve of Wednesday’s warm-up friendly against Austria in Middlesbrough, seven players will be cut from the squad, while those already in camp will stay to help with preparations.

Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Godfrey, and Ben White, all of whom were recently called up, seems to be the most likely to miss the Euros, while Ollie Watkins’ status, which he made his debut in March, appears to be in jeopardy.

Mason Greenwood makes his first appearance since being sent home with Phil Foden following his debut in September, while Bukayo Saka has only four caps.

The fitness of Liverpool captain Henderson could influence Southgate’s central midfield pick.

The 30-year-old returned to the squad on Saturday after missing the previous two months due to groin surgery, and Kalvin Phillips is also back following a shoulder injury.

Jesse Lingard, a World Cup 2018 veteran, was another to report at Rockliffe Hall in the north-east, but he faces stiff competition after returning to the fold in March due to injuries to other offensive alternatives.

The extent of Maguire’s ankle injury is unknown, with the Manchester United captain missing training on the eve of the Europa League final. (This is a brief piece.)