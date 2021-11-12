Who Were Steven Gerrard’s Liverpool Teammates In The Heartbreaking 6-1 Defeat [Watch]

On Thursday, Liverpool veteran Steven Gerrard was hired head coach of Aston Villa, bringing him back to the Premier League.

“Aston Villa Football Club is happy to announce Steven Gerrard’s appointment as our new Head Coach. Last season, Gerrard led Glasgow Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title, with the team being undefeated in the league. The 41-year-old has won many fans in the game for his efforts in resurrecting the Glasgow giants’ fortunes while also establishing an appealing, attacking style of play “In an official statement, the Midlands club stated.

The English midfielder joined Liverpool’s youth program in 1989 and has been a part of the club for more than two decades. Gerrard captained Liverpool from 2003 to 2015, and in Istanbul in 2005, he guided his team to the legendary Champions League victory. He won everything but the Premier League with Liverpool, which his successor, Jordan Henderson, won in the 2019-20 season, ending Liverpool’s 30-year drought for the renowned title.

Gerrard spent a brief time with Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy before taking over as manager. Gerrard joined Liverpool’s Academy before taking over as manager of Scottish team Rangers after his glittering playing career came to an end.

In retrospect, Gerrard’s final appearance for Liverpool was not particularly remarkable. Gerrard’s team was thrashed 6-1 by Stoke City in a league match played away from home. His team’s lone goal had been scored by the captain.

The starting XI for Liverpool on May 24, 2015, when Gerrard made his final appearance for the club:

Philippe Coutinho is a Brazilian footballer.

Coutinho debuted for Liverpool in 2013 under Gerrard. Coutinho, who is now at Barcelona, has been linked with a return to the Premier League in the January window of 2022.

Lallana, Adam

Along with Coutinho, the Englishman was the other forward for Liverpool versus Stoke City. In 2019-20, Lallana helped Henderson win the Premier League. He is now a member of the Brighton team.

Moreno, Alberto

Moreno was one of five midfielders for Liverpool, who played in a 3-5-2 system. In the summer of 2019, the Spaniard left Liverpool to join Villarreal in La Liga.

Lucas Leiva is a Brazilian footballer.

In the encounter against Stoke City, the Brazilian was one of three center midfielders. In 2017, he left Liverpool and now plays for Lazio.

Jordan Henderson is a professional football player.

In the challenging 3-5-2, Henderson, Leiva, and Gerrard constituted the center midfield.