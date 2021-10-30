Who Were Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool Teammates And Where Are They Now?

Mohamed Salah, who is now in sixth place on Liverpool FC’s all-time scoring list, recently became the first Reds player to score in ten straight competitive matches.

Salah made history by scoring a hattrick in Liverpool’s 5-0 win over Manchester United, making him the first opposition player to score a Premier League hattrick at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old attacker is in probably his greatest form of the season, having netted 17 goals and provided five assists in 12 games for Liverpool in all competitions. He recently broke Didier Drogba’s record as the most goals scored by an African player in Premier League history.

Salah, who has also played for Chelsea, has 167 Premier League appearances under his belt and 107 goals, three more than Drogba.

The Egyptian international joined Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017 and has since established himself as one of Jurgen Klopp’s most crucial players.

Let’s take a look at Salah’s Liverpool debut, which took place on Aug. 12, 2017 in an away league encounter against Watford. Salah scored a goal and assisted on his debut, showing flashes of his skills. The starting XI and replacements for Liverpool’s match against Watford are as follows: Sadio Mane is a Nigerian footballer. Salah has built a devastating front three in European soccer alongside Mane and Roberto Firmino. Mane, who is still with Liverpool, scored in the game, with Emre Can setting him up.

Firmino, Roberto

Firmino had extended Liverpool’s advantage against Watford, and his goal was assisted by Salah, who was making his debut at the time. Firmino and Salah continue to provide some of Liverpool’s greatest goals.

Salah Mo

Firmino, by coincidence, assisted Salah’s goal.

Gini Wijnaldum is a Dutch soccer player.

Wijjnaldum was one of Liverpool’s starting midfielders against Watford. In the summer of 2021, the Dutchman left the Reds and now plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Emre Can is a Turkish businessman.

Can, a German midfielder who spent four seasons with Liverpool, began against Watford. Salah’s first season with Liverpool, 2017-18, was also Can’s last with the club. He is presently a Dortmund player.

Jordan Henderson is a professional football player.

Under Henderson’s captaincy, Salah made his Liverpool debut. Salah was instrumental in Liverpool’s title success in the 2019-20 season, becoming the first-ever Liverpool captain to win the Premier League.

Dejan LovrenDefender Lovren was one of Salah's first-team center-backs. Off the field, both players would become great friends in the ensuing years. Liverpool's Croatian defender has departed the club.