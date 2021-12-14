WHO Says Omicron Spread Is Unprecedented, ‘Probably’ In Most Countries.

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that Omicron was spreading at an unprecedented rate and urged countries to take on the role of medicine manufacturer. The coronavirus tablet developed by Pfizer was found to be effective against the variation.

As Europe battles a new wave of infections and hospital admissions, Dutch primary schools will close early, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a crucial parliamentary test in his attempt to impose new Covid restrictions.

Omicron was discovered by South Africa and notified to the WHO on November 24. It possesses a huge number of mutations, which has raised anxiety since its discovery.

Early evidence suggests it may be vaccine resistant and more transmissible than the Delta form, which was first discovered in India and accounts for the majority of coronavirus cases worldwide.

The strain had been reported in 77 countries, according to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and had “probably” spread undetected to most countries “at a rate we have not seen with any previous variety.”

Although Britain confirmed the world’s first Omicron death on Monday, there is still no confirmation that Omicron causes more serious sickness.

The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed cautious hope on Tuesday, noting that Africa had seen a large increase in cases over the past week but fewer deaths than in prior waves.

It did, however, urge countries to act quickly to stop the spread of the virus and protect their health systems, and it warned against complacency.

Bruce Aylward, a WHO expert, cautioned against “coming to the idea that this is a benign condition.”

He went on to say, “We could be setting ourselves up for a very perilous situation.”

Pfizer said on Tuesday that clinical trials of its Covid tablet decreased hospital admissions and fatalities among at-risk persons by over 90% among at-risk adults.

Paxlovid, a novel therapy from the United States, outperformed Omicron in lab tests, according to the company.

The news, according to CEO Albert Bourla, is a “game changer,” and he expects approval from the US drugs authority as soon as this month.

Two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were found to be 70% effective in preventing severe Omicron disease in a real-world research from South Africa.

Researchers hailed the findings as positive, despite the fact that they were a drop from prior strains, highlighting Covid-19’s unpredictability since its introduction in China in 2019.

Low vaccination rates in places like Africa, where Omicron was initially discovered, would provide breeding grounds for new variations, according to the WHO.

It is estimated that Africa will take till.