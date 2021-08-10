Who Is The Wealthier Ball Brother? Lonzo vs. LaMelo Ball Net Worth

LaMelo and Lonzo Ball are NBA basketball players who are the sons of LaVar Ball, a former professional football player. The Ball brothers may be evenly represented in the professional basketball world, but which is the wealthier of the two?

According to Spotrac, LaMelo signed a four-year, $35 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets in 2020, which guaranteed him $16 million and paid him an average annual salary of $8.9 million. However, the 19-year-old basketball sensation is worth far more than his contract suggests. LaMelo also has a lucrative $100 million agreement with Puma, which he inked earlier that year.

According to reports, the arrangement includes access to a private airplane. In an interview with Esquire, Adam Petrick, Puma’s global head of brand and marketing, said, “Puma does have a jet we utilize for many of our players and, of course, he’ll have access to that jet.”

LaMelo’s first professional basketball season earned him a net worth of $10 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Hornets selected the youthful superstar as the third overall choice in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Lonzo, the older of the Ball brothers, has played in the NBA since 2017, when he was taken as the second overall choice by the Los Angeles Lakers. According to Bleacher Report, he was receiving an average yearly income of $8.4 million from the four-year, $33.4 million contract at the time, making him the wealthier Ball sibling based solely on contracts.

According to a different Celebrity Net Worth survey, Lonzo’s current net worth is projected to be at $12 million, thanks to his $85 million contract with the Chicago Bulls. On Sunday night, the Bulls completed a sign-and-trade agreement with the New Orleans Pelicans to obtain Lonzo. According to the Washington Post, the Pelicans acquired Garrett Temple Tomas Satoransky in exchange for a 2024 second-round lottery pick and cash.

According to Spotrac, the enormous contract would pay Lonzo an estimated annual salary of $21,250,000, on top of his $33 million in earnings from his first four seasons in the league.