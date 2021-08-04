Who is Noah Lyles, and where did he come from? Olympic 200m Sprinter’s Age, Girlfriend, and Rapping Career

Noah Lyles, an American track and field athlete, is expected to be one of the team’s top performers and a gold medal favorite in the 200-meter sprint.

The 24-year-old will compete in his first Olympic Games, and many believe he has the potential to be the next great sprinter in history.

Many people expect Lyles, the current world champion, to break the world record in Tokyo this year.

Who is Noah Lyles, and where did he come from? Age, Height, and Childhood

Lyles was born on July 18, 1997, in Gainesville, Florida, and raised in Alexandria, Virginia.

According to Lyles’ Team USA website, the 24-year-old presently lives and trains in Clermont, Florida, with his younger brother Josephus, who is also an exceptional sprinter.

Lyles stands just under six feet tall and enjoys music, art, video games, comic books, anime, and fashion.

He also told the Washington Post at the time that he ran the 2019 World Championships in Doha with silver hair dyed in honor of his favorite anime characters.

He has characterized himself as “hugely into producing” and “connected to his family.”

In an interview with the Olympic Channel, he also discussed surviving severe asthma as a child, high school bullying, and using suffering as inspiration for his sport.

