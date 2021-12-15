‘Who is it that says no?’ – Following Man City’s thrashing of Leeds United, Liverpool fans make the identical Raphinha point.

Raphinha, a winger for Leeds United, has had a number of outstanding performances this season as he continues to impress in his second season in the Premier League.

He has not, however, been able to take Leeds United out of the relegation zone on his alone, as the West Yorkshire club remains tethered to the relegation zone.

And on Tuesday night, they were humiliated at the Etihad Stadium by Manchester City, who thrashed them 7-0.

Liverpool fans have hoped that the Reds will sign the Brazilian in the January transfer window, as they are likely to be missing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the entire month of January as the two strikers prepare for the African Cup of Nations.

While a January move is doubtful, the Leeds United star will almost certainly be on the club’s radar come next summer.

Should Leeds be relegated to the Championship, he may potentially come at a discount.

And after seeing Raphinha and Leeds lose, fans have shown their displeasure.