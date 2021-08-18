Who is Christy Martin, the star of ‘Untold Deal With the Devil’?

Deal with the Devil, the second episode of Netflix’s new sports documentary series Untold, features former women’s boxing champion Christy Martin.

The episode, directed by Laura Brownson, who also directed The Rachel Divide and Lemon, premiered on Tuesday and focuses on Martin’s career and near-fatal encounter with her ex-husband and trainer, James Martin.

The backstory for the second episode of the series is as follows.

Christy Martin, who is she?

Martin is regarded as one of the most influential female boxers of all time, as well as a trailblazer for women in the sport. Martin was born Christy Salters in 1968 in Mullens, West Virginia, and turned professional at the age of 21. After losing two of her first four fights, she went on to win 34 of her next 35 fights, including a 19-fight winning run from April 1990 to March 1994.

Martin achieved worldwide popularity after defeating Deirdre Gogarty by unanimous decision at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada in March 1996 during a tough clash. Martin was a WBC women’s junior welterweight world champion after defeating Beverly Szymanski in three rounds in 1993. The battle, which was one of the undercard bouts leading up to Mike Tyson’s WBC heavyweight title fight with Frank Bruno, was shown on HBO and made Martin a celebrity.

Martin’s rapid rise began with the bout, as “The Coal Miner’s Daughter” was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated and consistently smashed pay-per-view records for women’s boxing after joining Don King’s squad.

However, her fall from grace was rapid and terrible, involving substance addiction, domestic violence, and an attempted murder by her husband and coach, James Martin.

Martin, a professional boxing trainer, agreed to put aside his reservations regarding women’s boxing in order to instruct his wife. Their personal and professional relationship, on the other hand, took a dark turn in 2010 when he assaulted her and nearly killed her.

Christy Martin, what happened to her?

Untold: Deal with the Devil dives into Martin’s near-death experience after her husband, James Martin, shot her in the torso and stabbed her multiple times in their Apopka home during an argument. This is a condensed version of the information.