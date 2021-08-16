Who Has The Biggest Contract Among NBA Players in 2021?

Throughout the league’s history, legendary personalities such as Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have carved their names in the industry. However, who are the highest-paid NBA players today?

Professional basketball players’ earnings have been increasingly more lucrative over time. This list of the highest-paid NBA players in 2021, collected by ESPN, displays the players with the largest contracts and cap hits in the league.

Damian Lillard (#10)

Damian Lillard, the point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers, signed a four-year contract extension with the organization in 2019 worth $176,265,152. According to Spotrac, the NBA player’s contract handed him a cap hit of $39,344,900 for the 2024-2025 season.

Kawhi Leonard (#9)

Kawhi Leonard recently inked a four-year, $176.3 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers. The NBA player’s cap hit is at $39,344,900. While playing college basketball for the San Diego State Aztecs, the 30-year-old small forward was voted a consensus second-team All-American.

Paul George (#8)

Paul George, a shooting guard for the Clippers, has a cap hit of $39,344,900 as part of his four-year, $176,265,466 contract. The 31-year-old superstar began his NBA career in 2010 when the Indiana Pacers selected him as the 10th overall choice.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (#7)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, dubbed the “Greek Freak,” was instrumental in the Milwaukee Bucks’ championship victory over the Phoenix Suns in July of this year. The Bucks have signed the 26-year-old power forward to a five-year, $228,200,420 contract with a cap charge of $39,344,900.

LeBron James, #6

LeBron James, also known as “King James,” is a 26-year-old small forward who is signed to a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $85,655,532, giving him an average annual income of $42,827,766. The contract of the NBA superstar has a cap hit of $41,180,544.

Kevin Durant (#5)

Kevin “KD” Durant, a small forward, is currently signed to a four-year, $164,255,700 contract with the Brooklyn Nets. The NBA superstar was formerly a free agent who played for a number of teams during the league’s final season. Durant now has a cap hit of $42,018,900 thanks to his new agreement with the Nets.

Russell Westbrook (#4)

Russell Westbrook was just acquired by the Lakers in a trade with the Washington Wizards for $206,794,070 over five years, with an annual salary of $41,358,814 and a budget hit of $44,211,146. The coming of Russell Westbrook to the Lakers has taken shape.