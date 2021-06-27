Who are the front-runners to take over as Lions captain from Alun Wyn Jones?

The loss of tour captain Alun Wyn Jones to a dislocated shoulder in the British and Irish Lions’ 28-10 victory over Japan in Edinburgh has dealt a major blow to the team.

Here, the PA news agency discusses four potential replacements for Warren Gatland.

England’s Maro Itoje

Itoje was a strong contender for the role before Jones was appointed, and his case is bolstered by the fact that he is the only player on our list who will start the first Test. The Saracens lock is a force to be reckoned with and is feared by South Africa, but he has no experience as an international captain, so picking him would be a gamble.

England’s Owen Farrell

Unlike Itoje, Farrell has experience as a club and national team captain. When Gatland requested for a leadership group to be formed, the dynamic playmaker garnered the most votes in a recent team poll. He is very competitive and will push for higher standards, but he is far from certain to start in the Tests, with Dan Biggar presently leading the race for the number 10 jersey.

Wales’ Ken Owens

The experienced hooker commands instant respect on the international stage, and he took over when Jones trooped off down the Murrayfield tunnel as a salute to his status. Gatland has a lengthy history with the 84-cap international, having brought him to New Zealand four years ago, but his position is fiercely competitive, with high-quality options Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Wales’ Dan Biggar

Even with having one game under his belt, the fly-half position appears to be Biggar’s to lose. On the field, he is a vocal figure who is frequently heard providing instruction and motivation during huddles. He will be a key figure in South Africa for Gatland’s trusted lieutenant, but he has never captained the Ospreys or Northampton, let alone Wales or the Lions.