Who are James Norris and Max Woltman, and what do they do? Liverpool’s youth players start on the bench against AC Milan.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was always going to make some changes against AC Milan on Tuesday, despite the fact that his side had long been assured of first place in their Champions League group.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Divock Origi were among the names in the starting XI for the match at the San Siro.

However, Klopp selected a number of kids on the bench for the trip to Serie A, including a pair of local tyros, Max Woltman and James Norris, who are both products of the club’s academy.

Woltman has been a mainstay with the Reds in Premier League 2, making 14 appearances and scoring three goals so far this season.

He scored 13 goals for Liverpool’s Under-18s last season, and he’s also had a strong showing in the UEFA Youth League this season, with three goals in five appearances.

When asked what type of striker he is, the teenager recently stated that he like to drop off the front into pockets like current Liverpool star Roberto Firmino.

“A little bit of both! It’s the right thing to do “When asked if he modeled his play after Firmino or England captain Harry Kane, he responded no.

“I enjoy playing number nine because it allows me to go in behind and get the ball to my feet. That’s also where you’ll find all of your opportunities.” Marc Bridge-Wilkinson, the Under-18s coach, commended the 18-year-ability old’s to play together as a team.

He remarked, “[His link-up play] is absolutely [something that has improved this season].” “It’s something we’ve discussed and worked on with him, and we’ve showed him video and various things.” Norris has previously played for Liverpool, coming off the bench for a much-changed Reds XI in the 5-0 Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Aston Villa.

The left-back signed a new deal with the Reds in August, and he’ll be looking to continue his growth in the youth system, where he’s been playing since he was nine years old.

Despite his youth, he’s been a steady presence in the Premier League 2, making 12 appearances.

