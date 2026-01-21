White Sox Move Luis Robert Jr. to Mets in Major Trade

In a bold move signaling a shift for both teams, the Chicago White Sox have traded All-Star center fielder Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Mets. The deal, finalized on January 20, 2026, sees the White Sox acquire infield/outfield prospect Luisangel Acuña and right-handed pitcher Truman Pauley in exchange for their star player, aiming to rebuild with fresh, controllable talent.

Rebuilding for the Future

For the White Sox, the trade represents a further step in their ongoing rebuild. Robert’s name had been tied to trade rumors for years, especially after the 2024 deadline. Despite the club exercising his $20 million club option for 2026, Robert was the last remaining piece of the team’s previous playoff aspirations. While his departure marks the end of an era in Chicago, the White Sox now focus on reshaping their roster for the future.

Robert, who played six seasons with the White Sox after being signed from Cuba in 2017, leaves a significant legacy. Over his career in Chicago, the 28-year-old compiled 102 home runs, 298 RBIs, and 102 stolen bases. His standout 2023 season included a Silver Slugger Award and an All-Star selection. However, injuries marred his consistency, including a hamstring injury in 2025 that cut his season short. Despite this, the Mets’ decision to take on his $20 million salary shows how much they value his all-around contributions on both sides of the ball.

Acuña and Pauley Join the White Sox

In return, the White Sox are acquiring a pair of intriguing prospects. Leading the way is 23-year-old Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of National League MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. Acuña, ranked as the Mets’ No. 3 prospect, brings versatility and speed to Chicago’s roster. Despite mixed results in 2025, where he hit .234 with seven doubles, eight RBIs, and 16 stolen bases in 95 games, Acuña’s potential is undeniable. He has showcased solid contact skills and impressive speed, ranking in the 97th percentile for sprint speed. His performance in the Venezuelan Winter League further highlights his upside, with a .282/.397/.542 slash line and 12 stolen bases in 39 games.

Along with Acuña, the White Sox are receiving Truman Pauley, a 22-year-old right-hander from Harvard. Pauley, who was selected in the 12th round of the 2025 MLB Draft, has made a solid impression in his brief time with the Mets’ Single-A affiliate, posting a 2.08 ERA over 4.1 innings. Known for his gyro slider, Pauley could develop into an intriguing arm in the White Sox system, though he is expected to start 2026 in Single-A.

As the White Sox look to bolster their youth movement, Acuña will likely be given significant playing time in the infield or outfield. With Robert now in New York, the Sox are set to give Acuña a chance to prove himself in a new role, perhaps even as a center fielder. The team also faces a void in the outfield, which could lead them to pursue additional reinforcements, including Acuña’s potential to fill Robert’s shoes in center field.

For the Mets, Robert’s acquisition is a clear signal that they are all-in for a playoff push. His power, speed, and defense offer a potential game-changing addition to their lineup, which has struggled to reach its full potential in recent seasons. As spring training approaches, both teams will be watching closely to see how their new acquisitions perform on the field in 2026. The trade could shape the fortunes of both the White Sox and Mets for years to come.