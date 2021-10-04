While Pep Guardiola shouted on the touchline, Liverpool supporters noticed what ‘hero’ Mike Dean did.

Mike Dean has a history of making headlines in recent years, and the 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday was no exception.

Jurgen Klopp’s team were pegged back on two occasions and forced to settle for a share of the spoils in yesterday’s Premier League match at Anfield, with the fourth official being the Premier League referee.

Manchester City found a way back into the game after continually targeting James Milner at right-back for much of the game.

Referee Craig Pawson booked the 35-year-old in the first half for dragging back Phil Foden while on the offensive, and he was forced to play cautiously for the rest of the game.

After appearing to trip over Bernardo Silva while already on a yellow card, City felt Milner should have been sent out with the score at 1-1, provoking an angry reaction from Guardiola.

The Sky Blues’ manager approached Dean to inquire as to why the Liverpool vice-captain had not been fired, despite the Premier League official standing immobile and chewing gum on the scene.

As Guardiola became angry on the sidelines, Dean simply gazed at him and appeared to be the calmest guy inside Anfield as the former Barcelona manager lost his cool.

However, this was not the first time Dean had to put up with Guardiola’s shenanigans at Anfield.

Similarly enraged, City boss Pep Guardiola screamed “twice!” at Dean following Liverpool’s 3-1 win in November 2019, believing Michael Oliver had missed two possible penalties.