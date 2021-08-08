While Messi waits in the wings, PSG wins the French season opener.

Mauro Icardi’s goal secured a 2-1 victory over newly promoted Troyes in Paris Saint-first Germain’s game of the new Ligue 1 season, despite the fact that the club is close to acquiring Lionel Messi.

Troyes had gone ahead just eight minutes, much to the delight of their Stade de l’Aube supporters, as Moroccan defender Oualid El Hajjam headed home a corner.

PSG, on the other hand, were level in the 19th minute thanks to a thundering finish from Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, who was purchased from Inter Milan for a reputed $60 million ($71 million) last month.

Just two minutes later, Icardi scored the game-winner, handling a Kylian Mbappe cutback and putting home.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino told Canal Plus, “It’s always difficult at the start of the season, and we didn’t play as well as we hoped, but Troyes deserve a large prize since they played well.”

Argentine striker Mauro Icardi is one of the players who stands to lose the most if Messi moves to Paris once his new deal with cash-strapped Barcelona falls through.

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo were both absent from Saturday’s game in Champagne country, presumably due to other obligations.

“There have been a lot of rumors floating around. “There are a lot of things being stated,” Pochettino remarked. “All I want is that we be strong enough to compete in every competition we enter.”

PSG were far from full strength without Neymar, who had only recently returned from an extended hiatus following the Copa America in Brazil, and Troyes, a club in the City Football Group network that includes Manchester City, did not give them an easy ride.

PSG’s attack included Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, and Julian Draxler, with summer newcomers Hakimi and Georginio Wijnaldum starting at right-back and midfield, respectively.

However, neither new goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma nor Sergio Ramos, who was brought in from Real Madrid, made their debuts.

PSG did enough, but they owe a debt of gratitude to goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who made a crucial stop from Renaud Ripart late in the game.

Pochettino’s team is attempting to recapture the Ligue 1 title from Lille, who begin their title defense against Metz on Sunday.

Brest held Lyon to a 1-1 draw earlier in the day on Saturday. Brief News from Washington Newsday.