While Barty advances at Cincinnati, Osaka rallies to defeat Gauff.

Naomi Osaka of Japan came back to beat American Coco Gauff 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday to advance to the third round of the WTA Cincinnati Masters.

Top seed Ashleigh Barty advanced as well, bouncing back from a first-round loss at the Tokyo Olympics to win 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) over Heather Watson of the United Kingdom to begin her pre-US Open campaign.

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, is competing in her first tournament since the Games, where she was eliminated in the third round.

Gauff had won the pair’s most recent encounter in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open after losing the previous year at the US Open.

In her first match outside of Tokyo since Roland Garros, Osaka stated she tried a variety of things in the early stages of the match.

“The first set was a test,” Osaka explained. “I was trying to figure out what was going on because I hadn’t played many games.”

“I was just looking about and trying to stay cool and level-headed.”

“Winning means a lot to me, especially coming off Tokyo,” Osaka said. She’s not one of my favorite characters to play. It’s mentally exhausting.

“However, this is a victory for which I can applaud myself.”

Osaka last competed in Roland Garros before the Olympics, after announcing that she would reserve the right to forgo forced post-match media appearances, which she said harmed her mental health.

She kept her word through a first-round stadium interview before withdrawing and skipping Wimbledon.

The issue erupted again this week during her first press conference, when she fell into tears over a simple question before gathering herself and finishing the interview.

She was composed and serene in her remarks to reporters on Wednesday.

“I was wondering why I was so affected,” Osaka explained, “like what made me not want to do media in the first place.”

“I’m wondering if I was worried because I used to see stories about athletes losing and then the next day it would be about a collapse or they weren’t as good as they used to be.”

After defeating American Bernarda Pera 6-1, 6-4, Osaka will face Jil Teichmann.

Victoria Azarenka, the two-time Australian Open champion, will be Barty’s next opponent.

“I am in a good mood. Barty stated, “I feel like I’m ready to play.” “This is as near to 100 percent as I’ll ever get.”

“I feel at ease, prepared, and eager to be playing in Cincinnati and to know that we’re moving forward. Brief News from Washington Newsday.