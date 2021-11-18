While American athletes prepare to compete in Beijing, Vice President Joe Biden is considering staying at home in protest.

President Joe Biden is considering a diplomatic boycott of next year’s Olympic Games in Beijing.

Biden said it’s “something we’re exploring” while sitting next to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting at the White House on Thursday.

Biden didn’t say anything else about the boycott or give any details about what it would entail.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, also declined to disclose any specifics on the United States’ participation in the winter event, which is less than 80 days away.

The president’s comments come two days after The Washington Post reported that the administration would make such an announcement.

Several members of Congress have called on the administration to boycott the event because of the Chinese government’s human rights violations, however a diplomatic boycott would allow American athletes to compete.

On Monday night, Biden met digitally with China’s Xi Jinping, but the White House has stated that the 2022 Olympics were not discussed during their hours-long meeting.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.