Which Games Are on TV This Week in the NFL Preseason Schedule 2021? Livestream is the best way to watch.

The NFL preseason returns this week after a one-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic, with all 32 teams competing between Thursday and Monday.

This year’s NFL preseason will be a little different because the league has decided to eliminate one week of games in order to increase the regular season to 17 games per team.

That means that all teams will play three games, with the exception of the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, who played in the Hall of Fame Game last week.

When the six-time Super Bowl champions host the Washington Football Team on Thursday, rookie quarterback Mac Jones might make his New England Patriots debut, while Jared Goff could make his Detroit Lions debut on Friday against the Buffalo Bills.

On Friday, quarterbacks will once again be the focus of attention as Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals take on the Dallas Cowboys, who may see Dak Prescott return to the field for the first time since sustaining a season-ending leg injury against the New York Giants in Week 5.

Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Justin Fields could make his Chicago Bears debut against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, while the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Cleveland Browns, led by Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL preseason’s first week.

When does the NFL’s preseason begin?

The Hall of Fame game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys kicked off the NFL preseason last week, but the regular season begins on Thursday, August 12.

At 7:30 p.m. ET, the New England Patriots host the Washington Football Team, while the Steelers face the Eagles in Philadelphia.

Three additional games are scheduled for Friday, with a total of ten games scheduled for Saturday, before the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers complete out Week 1 on Sunday.

The other 30 teams, with the exception of the Steelers and Cowboys, will only play three preseason games this year, one fewer than in prior years.

This is because the NFL has reduced its preseason schedule in order to add a 17th regular season game to each team.