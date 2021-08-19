Which Games Are on TV This Week in the NFL Preseason? Livestream is the best way to watch.

Week 2 of the NFL preseason, which kicks off on Thursday evening with the New England Patriots taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, is likely to be dominated by quarterback competitions.

Due to the NFL’s decision to reduce the preseason to three games in order to accommodate a 17th regular-season game, head coaches of the 32 franchises have only two more preseason games to evaluate their quarterback choices before the regular season begins on September 9.

While the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have long committed to their starting quarterbacks, the next two weeks might be significant for a number of other clubs.

Following last week’s 21-18 triumph over the Carolina Panthers, rookie quarterbacks Sam Ehlinger and Jacob Eason will get another chance to shine when the Indianapolis Colts face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

With Carson Wentz’s availability for Week 1 in doubt following foot surgery earlier this month, Colts head coach Frank Reich may have to make a choice in the next three weeks.

Denver and New Orleans are seeing similar scenarios.

After his team upset the Minnesota Vikings 33-6 last week, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said this week that he hasn’t decided between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock for the starting role.

Meanwhile, the Saints’ 17-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens provided scant clues as to who will lead the team in Week 1 between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston.

Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, among other rookie quarterbacks, will be aiming to impress and give their respective coaches something to ponder about ahead of the regular season.

The starters for the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, and New England Patriots, respectively, are Jimmy Garoppolo, Andy Dalton, and Cam Newton, but the trio of rookies could close the gap on their more experienced colleagues.

Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL preseason’s second week.

On TV and online, how to watch the NFL preseason

During the second week of preseason, NFL Network will broadcast eight games live, including a quadruple-header on Saturday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

It will be broadcast on the NFL Network. This is a condensed version of the information.