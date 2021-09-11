Where to Watch the Holyfield vs. Belfort Fight, With Donald Trump and His Son Commentary

Donald Trump and his son will provide live commentary at the Triller Fight Club’s forthcoming boxing battle between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort this weekend.

According to a tweet from FITE, the streaming site carrying the event, the former president and Donald Trump Jr. would provide “live alternative No Holds Barred commentary” at the fight.

“I admire great boxers and amazing fights,” the former president stated in a statement released by FITE. I’m excited to see both on Saturday night and to share my impressions from ringside. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that you will not want to miss.”

Holyfield, a four-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic medalist, hasn’t competed since a TKO (technical knockout) victory over Brian Nielsen, a former Danish boxer, in 2011.

On Saturday, Belfort, 44, a former heavyweight UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) champion who holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history, will box for the second time in his career, following a first-round KO in Brazil in 2006.

Holyfield was brought in to fight Belfort in place of fellow boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya, who was originally scheduled to battle him on Saturday.

De La Hoya withdrew from the competition last week after testing positive with COVID-19 despite being properly inoculated against the virus.

“Wanted you to learn personally from me that despite being completely vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and will not be able to fight next weekend,” De La Hoya said in a tweet on September 3. Over the last few months, preparing for this comeback has been everything to me, and I want to thank everyone for their unwavering support.”

When will Holyfield vs. Belfort take place?

On Saturday, September 11th, the battle will take place. According to the FITE website, the pay-per-view (PPV) broadcast of The Triller Fight Club will begin at 7 p.m. ET, while the “Freeview window” will begin at 6 p.m. ET.

