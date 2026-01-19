Where to Watch Inter Milan vs Arsenal Live

Arsenal will return to Champions League action on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, with a high-stakes clash against Inter Milan at the iconic San Siro. The match, which kicks off at 8pm (UK time), sees the Gunners enter the game with an unblemished six-match record in the group stage, sitting comfortably at the top of their table. With two games remaining, this encounter is crucial for their quest to maintain momentum and secure a top spot.

For fans tuning in from the UK, the match will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Alternatively, Arsenal supporters can follow live commentary through the official Arsenal website. For those around the world, the game will be broadcasted across various channels, with networks like DAZN, beIN Sports, and Viaplay offering coverage in their respective countries.

Global Broadcast Details

The broadcast rights for this exciting showdown span multiple continents. In Albania, fans can catch the action on Tring Sport 1, while in Algeria, it will be available on beIN Sports HD 2 and beIN Sports English. Fans in the USA can access the match via Paramount or ViX, and in Australia, it will be broadcasted by Stan Sport.

Other notable broadcasters include Viaplay in Denmark and Sweden, as well as DAZN in Germany, Portugal, and Canada. African viewers in countries like South Africa and Kenya can follow the match on SuperSport MaXimo 1 and DStv Now. For those in the Middle East, beIN Sports HD 2 will provide coverage in countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon. Meanwhile, fans in Asia can tune in via beIN Sports Connect in countries like Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

With coverage extending to countries from Brazil to India, and Russia to New Zealand, Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan promises to be a global spectacle, accessible to viewers across a diverse range of platforms. Whether in person or from the comfort of your home, this eagerly awaited fixture will be one to remember.