Where Do You Think Odell Beckham Jr. Will End Up? Here’s a list of potential suitors for Star Receiver.

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns announced the release of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. On Saturday, the organization apparently negotiated an agreement with the star player that will allow him to be placed on waivers on Monday, where he can be claimed before Tuesday or become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

Despite the fact that his 2021 season with Cleveland has been a disappointment (he has yet to score a touchdown), Beckham has apparently piqued the interest of a number of teams.

Beckham made his professional debut in 2014 with the New York Giants, and he immediately rose to prominence. When he caught a pass one-handed into the end zone for a score against the Dallas Cowboys during his rookie season, he made a remarkable play that was named as one of the NFL’s all-time best.

No. 16: A one-handed catch by @OBJ (Nov. 23, 2014) #NFL100: @NFLNetwork’s 100 Greatest Plays pic.twitter.com/PsQ9xzxbCn NFL (@NFL) (@NFL) (@NFL) (@NFL) (@ Tuesday, September 21, 2019 Beckham was named to the Pro Bowl three times after winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year title. Prior to the 2019 season, the Giants traded Beckham to Cleveland, and he had some early success with his new team.

His 2020 season was cut short by an ACL tear, and his 2021 season was plagued by a public feud with the Browns over what he perceived to be a lack of throws to him from quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Beckham’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday showing Mayfield failing to pass to Beckham. After the video was released, Beckham Jr. skipped practice and the team announced his resignation on Friday.

pic.twitter.com/DhbpZyd4bs

November 5, 2021 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns)

Beckham’s contract was canceled by the Browns for the remaining two years, and if he is claimed on waivers, he will be owed $7.5 million for the rest of the season. The Browns will owe him $4.25 million if he remains unclaimed by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. waiver deadline, and he can be signed as a free agent at the veteran minimum.

The Seattle Seahawks, according to Mike Jones of USA Today, are interested in signing Beckham. Russell Wilson, the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, spoke with Seattle officials, according to Jones. This is a condensed version of the information.