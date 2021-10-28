Where are Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool XI from his first win as manager now?

It’s been six years since Jurgen Klopp won his first game as Liverpool manager, and how things have changed since then.

The Reds advanced to the League Cup quarter-finals thanks to Nathaniel Clyne’s goal against Bournemouth at Anfield, as the German went back on the winning track.

Only two of the 18 players who played that night are still with the club, as Klopp led a transformation that saw Liverpool become Champions of Europe and win the Premier League for the first time in 30 years.

The Hungarian made his first start for the Reds, one of six he made during his four years with the club.

Bogdan joined Hibernian on a permanent basis after being released in 2019 after making 18 appearances on loan from Liverpool the previous season.

Bogdan returned to his birthplace in 2020, joining Ferencvaros, where he has appeared on six occasions.

The right-back progressed through the ranks at his boyhood club, making his debut in 2015 before joining Arda Kardzhali for a season in 2019.

Randall now considers Ross County his home, and he has made 20 appearances for the Scottish club.

After signing from Manchester City in 2013, Toure quickly became a fan favorite at Anfield.

In his three years at the club, the centre back made 46 appearances before joining Celtic for a season, where he later became a member of the coaching staff at Celtic Park.

As Leicester’s assistant manager, he now works alongside Brendan Rodgers.

The 32-year-old left Liverpool in the summer of 2020 after six years with the club, where he was named European and English Champion.

Liverpool signed him after he impressed for Southampton for a season, and he played 131 times for the Reds before falling down the pecking order.

Lovren wanted to play more football, so he moved to Zenit Saint Petersburg, but the Croatian will be remembered for his game-winning header in Borussia Dortmund’s historic comeback.

Clyne suffered a long-term injury after being one of the first names on the squad sheet, and the development of Trent Alexander-Arnold meant he had to leave. “The summary has come to an end.”