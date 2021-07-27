When Will Virgil Van Dijk Make His Next Appearance? Liverpool’s manager makes a suggestion

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool FC, hinted on Tuesday at Virgil van Dijk’s long-awaited return to play ahead of the 2021-22 season.

According to Liverpool’s official website, Klopp indicated that Van Dijk, who has not played for Liverpool since undergoing knee surgery in October last year, might participate in the Reds’ forthcoming pre-season friendly against Hertha Berlin on Thursday.

“I hope, although I’m not sure, that Virgil will get a chance to play a few minutes. He appears to be doing well in training, and we may be able to bring him in, but I need to have some last discussions. In an interview with Liverpool’s website in their team hotel in Austria, Klopp said, “He seems ready, and we’ll see.”

Due to injury, Liverpool were missing its first-choice center-back alternatives Van Dijk and Joe Gomez for the entirety of previous season. Klopp also mentioned England defender Gomez in the same interview, suggesting that the defender is close to returning to action.

“It makes sense if you think of the games today as part of their recuperation training. Joey is on the verge of becoming a father. There is no competition between them; they both had various injuries and things like that, but [he]is very close. If Virgil can play 20 minutes now, Joey will most likely be able to play later in the game. We’ll have to wait and see. They both look fantastic while training. I believe there are images of them from training sessions on the internet from time to time, and everyone can see how good they look, but there is no urgency for us. It’s not like they need five preseason games to be ready for the season or anything,” Klopp noted in the same interview.

After going trophy-less in the 2020-21 season, Liverpool is hoping to make a comeback in the coming season. Klopp’s squad will benefit greatly from the return of Gomez and Van Dijk in the upcoming season.

“It’s a long season, and we’re preparing them for the rest of their careers, not for the first game of the season. “It’s not bad if we lose a little patience waiting for them to return as a supporter or a coach; it just shows they were fairly good and we want them back in the team,” Klopp added.