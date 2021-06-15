When will the Premier League fixtures for the years 2021/22 be released? Announcement date and time

Everton and Liverpool are looking forward to the Premier League fixtures for the coming season.

Following the resignation of Carlo Ancelotti, the Blues are looking for a new manager who can help them progress to the next level.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be seeking to capitalize on a good end last season and get off to a fast start this season.

When the fixture list is announced this week, both teams will learn their schedules for 2021/22.

It will arrive at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16th.

Manchester City are the defending champions, while Brentford, Norwich City, and Watford will be promoted from the second tier to the first flight.

