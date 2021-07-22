When Will The Men’s US Basketball Team Play Next? Olympic Game Start Time and TV Channel

The US men’s basketball team is set to fight for their fourth consecutive gold medal after a turbulent few weeks. This weekend, Team USA will play its first game at the Tokyo Olympics, where they will face a familiar rival.

The United States and France will clash in Saitama, Japan, on Sunday. The game will begin at 8 a.m. EDT (9 p.m. local time). Peacock and NBCOlympics.com will show it live. The game will be replayed on NBC Sports Network in primetime, and NBC will re-air it in the afternoon.

France defeated the United States in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup, preventing Team USA from winning its last international competition. This Team USA has a much better roster, and the outcome on Sunday will most certainly be considerably different.

Team USA is led by Kevin Durant, who is coming off a successful postseason with the Brooklyn Nets. Other Team USA members that were NBA All-Stars in 2021 include Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Zach LaVine, and Devin Booker.

Less than a week after winning the NBA championship with the Milwaukee Bucks, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are poised to represent the United States. The only gold medalists on the team are Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

Rudy Gobert, the center for the Utah Jazz, is a French All-Star. After successful NBA seasons, Los Angeles Clippers big Nicolas Batum and Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier have joined the club. Frank Ntilikina of the New York Knicks and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot of the Brooklyn Nets will both play for the French national team.

Iran and the Czech Republic will round out the group stage for Team USA. They are overwhelming favorites to advance to the knockout round and win the gold medal.