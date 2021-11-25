When Will The Dallas Cowboys Next Play? After the Thanksgiving game in 2021, the schedule will be released.

The Dallas Cowboys have six games left on their regular-season schedule in 2021 after their usual Thanksgiving matchup. With just over a month and a half left in the regular season, the club is widely projected to make the playoffs.

Dallas returns to the NFL’s Thursday schedule one week following their holiday clash with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Cowboys will play the New Orleans Saints in Week 13 on December 2. For Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, it’s the start of a three-game road trip.

From Weeks 14 to 16, the Cowboys could be major betting favorites in each game. On Sunday, December 12, Dallas plays the Washington Redskins, followed by a road game against the New York Giants on December 19. The Cowboys’ next home game is on Dec. 26 against Washington, which they will face for the second time in three weeks.

In Week 5, the Cowboys defeated the Giants 44-20 at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas’ strongest remaining opponent is in Week 17. The Cowboys will play the Arizona Cardinals in their first game of 2022 on Sunday, Jan. 2. Arizona has the No. 1 seed in the NFC and has the best record in the league.

Dallas will play the Philadelphia Eagles in their regular-season finale. If the Cowboys have already clinched the division title, the Jan. 9 showdown may be meaningless. In Week 18, Philadelphia might be vying for a postseason berth.

In Week 3, Dallas thrashed Philadelphia 41-21 on “Monday Night Football.” Prescott had a 143.3 passing rating and passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

In Week 7, the Cowboys had a bye. From Week 2 to Week 8, Dallas went undefeated for over two months.

The last time Dallas made the playoffs was in 2018.