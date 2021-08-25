When will the Carabao Cup third round draw take place? Everton and Liverpool are two teams that could face each other.

The Carabao Cup third round draw will take place this evening, with Everton and Liverpool waiting to find out their fate.

After overcoming Huddersfield Town last night, Rafael Benitez’s side moved to the next round of the competition, while Jurgen Klopp’s side were not in action in the second round owing to competing in Europe this season.

Last season, Liverpool were eliminated in the fourth round of the competition after losing 5-4 on penalties to Arsenal at Anfield, while Chelsea were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Manchester United.

The Carabao Cup is currently held by Manchester City, who have won it in each of the last four seasons.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s draw.

The draw will take place after Arsenal’s second-round match against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns today evening at 8 p.m. The draw is scheduled to take place around 9.50 p.m., depending on how that match proceeds – penalties are a possibility.

The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports, once Arsenal’s contest with West Brom has concluded.

Viewers in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch proceedings on Sky Sport Main Event and Sky Sport Football.

The third round of the Carabao Cup will take place on the week commencing September 20.

Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Leeds United, Leicester City, Manchester City, Manchester United, Norwich City, Tottenham Hotspur, Watford, West Ham United, Wolves.

Fulham, Millwall, Preston, QPR, Sheffield United, Stoke City, Swansea City.

Cheltenham Town, Sunderland, Wigan Athletic, AFC Wimbledon, Wycombe Wanderers.

Oldham, Rochdale.

