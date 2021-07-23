When will Simone Biles and the United States Gymnastics Teams compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

After a year-long COVID delay, the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics will finally begin this weekend, drawing the attention of the entire world. Though certain sports, including as softball and soccer, have already began, the rest of the Games will begin after the anticipated Opening Ceremony on Friday night.

Simone Biles, an American gymnast, will be one of the most well-known competitors at these Olympic Games, having dazzling the globe with five medals—four gold and one bronze—at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. She’ll become the most decorated female Olympic gymnast of all time if she wins four more medals at these Games.

Biles, who has her own Twitter emoji (a flying GOAT with a gold medal), will be as popular as Kobe Bryant and Michael Phelps were in 2008, and as popular as, well, Biles in 2016.

Biles, her colleagues MyKayla Skinner, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, and Grace McCallum, as well as the men’s team, have a schedule.

(All times are in Eastern time)

Men’s team qualifying competition on Saturday, July 24.

6 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Live – Peacock) 2:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.; 8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. (NBC)

Women’s qualifying competition on Sunday, July 25.

6 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Live – Peacock) 9:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. (NBC)

Men’s Team Final — Monday, July 26

6 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Live – Peacock) 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (NBC)

The Women’s Team Final will be held on Tuesday, July 27.

6 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Live – Peacock) 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. (NBC)

Men’s All-Around on Wednesday, July 28

6 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Live – Peacock) 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. (NBC)

Women’s All-Around on Thursday, July 29

6 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Live – Peacock) 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. (NBC)

The event finals will be held on August 1st.

Event Finals are on Monday, August 2nd.

The event finals will be held on Tuesday, August 3rd.