When Will Caeleb Dressel Next Swim? Team USA’s Swimming Star Schedule and Times

Caeleb Dressel’s bid for six Olympic gold medals in Tokyo 2020 is still alive after he won the 100m freestyle on Thursday morning, breaking the Games record.

Dressel led from start to finish, winning by 0.06 seconds over Australia’s Kyle Chalmers, the defending Olympic champion from Rio 2016. Kliment Kolesnikov of the Russian Olympic Committee came in third in 47.44 seconds.

Following two relay golds in Rio and one in Tokyo, this was Dressel’s first individual Olympic gold.

“It means a great deal to me. Dressel, who turns 25 next month, told reporters after the race, “I knew that weight was on my shoulders—I’d won relay medals but never solo, so it was incredibly meaningful.”

“It’s not the same. I didn’t want to confess it, but now that I have, I am free to do so. It’s a whole different situation; you can’t rely on anyone else. There’s no one to help you out; it’s just you and the ocean. It’s a challenge.”

When Will Caeleb Dressel Next Swim?

On Friday, July 30 at 10:35 a.m. local time (9:35 p.m. ET, 6:35 p.m. PT on Thursday), the Florida native will compete in the semifinal of the men’s 100m butterfly at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Dressel will return to the starting block for the last heat of the 50m freestyle just under nine hours later.

In Tokyo, how many gold medals can Caeleb Dressel win?

Dressel already has two gold medals from the Tokyo Olympics, in the 4x100m freestyle relay and the 100m freestyle, but he might add four more. Dressel may win the 4x100m mixed medley relay final and the 4x100m men’s medley relay final, in addition to the 100m butterfly, which he holds the world record in, and the 50m freestyle.

On Saturday, July 31, at 11:43 a.m. local time, the mixed medley final, which is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo, will take place (10:43 p.m. ET, 7:43 p.m. PT on Friday). On Sunday, August 1, at 11:36 a.m. local time, the men’s medley relay will put the Tokyo swimming program to a finale (10:36 p.m. ET, 7:36 p.m. PT on Saturday).